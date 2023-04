Mission Artemis II : on connaît les quatre astronautes qui feront le voyage vers la Lune

Our #Artemis II pilot is @AstroVicGlover!



Victor Glover is part of our 2013 class of @NASA_Astronauts and was the pilot for NASA’s @SpaceX Crew-1 mission. He’s logged 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft, and will pilot @NASA_Orion around the Moon. pic.twitter.com/P0zJ8pwaeL